Police: 3 fire shots into Chicago store; 1 dead, 4 wounded

  • PTI
  • |
  • Chicago
  • |
  • Updated: 27-02-2020 00:29 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-02-2020 00:16 IST
Two men and a woman fired nearly 20 shots into a convenience store on Chicago's South Side, killing an 18-year-old woman and wounding four other people, police said. The three walked up to Ali's Minimart around 5:30 pm Tuesday, looked inside and opened fire, Interim Police Superintendent Charlie Beck said. All three fired shots, apparently without saying a word, he said.

"We know of no conversation. ... At this point, we don't have a motive," Beck said. The three then sped off in a car.

Jaya Beemon, who apparently was shopping, was struck in the neck. She was pronounced dead at a hospital, the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office said. The four who were wounded include an 18-year-old woman shot in the back and taken in critical condition to the University of Chicago Medical Center, the Chicago Tribune reported.

Also being treated at hospitals where a 17-year-old girl shot in the arm, chest, and ankle, a 19-year-old man shot in the leg and taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, and a 63-year-old man shot in the leg and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was reported stable. Last month, two gunmen fired into a barbershop on the West Side, wounding five people, including three children. An East Chicago, Indiana, man was arrested Sunday in connection with that shooting.

