Iraq bans public gatherings and travel to nine countries amid coronavirus fears
Iraq banned all public gatherings and banned travellers from Kuwait and Bahrain from entry, the health minister said on Wednesday, taking the total number of countries on the entry ban list to nine amid growing fears over the spread of the coronavirus.
Iraqi citizens are now also banned from travelling to the nine countries which are China, Iran, Japan, South Korea, Thailand, Singapore, Italy, Bahrain, and Kuwait, the minister said in a decree seen by Reuters.
He also ordered the suspension of schools and university and the closure of cinemas, cafes, clubs, and other public gathering spots nationwide from Feb. 27 to March 7.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
ALSO READ
Thailand forecast to export 7.5 mln T of rice in 2020 - exporters association
5 accused of trying to trade in sanctioned Iranian oil arrested
Iran woman dies of suspected coronavirus infection -state daily IRAN
UPDATE 1-Thailand forecast to export 7.5 mln T of rice in 2020 - exporters association
Iran denies satellite programme has military dimension