Kuwait to send an evacuation plane to Italy

Kuwait airways will send a plane to Milan, Italy to evacuate citizens, the company said in a statement on Wednesday on its twitter account.

The coronavirus outbreak in Italy is centered in Italy's industrial heartlands of Lombardy and Veneto, and the government has closed schools and universities, shuttered cinemas and banned public events in an effort to prevent the spread of the infectious disease.

Italy has registered more than 400 coronavirus vases, while the death toll rose to 12 since last Friday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.