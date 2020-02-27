Turkish defence ministry says two soldiers killed in air strikes in Syria's Idlib

Turkey's Defence Ministry said early on Thursday that two of its soldiers were killed and two others wounded in an air strike on Turkish forces in Syria's Idlib region.

It said the Turkish military opened fire on Syrian government targets in response. The ministry said that according to various sources in the region 114 members of the Syrian forces were "neutralised".

