Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 3-Microsoft expects Windows unit to miss revenue outlook on coronavirus impact

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 27-02-2020 04:41 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-02-2020 03:53 IST
UPDATE 3-Microsoft expects Windows unit to miss revenue outlook on coronavirus impact
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Microsoft Inc said on Wednesday it does not expect to meet its quarterly revenue forecast for its Windows and personal computing business as a result of the coronavirus outbreak, sending its shares down more than 1% in after-market trading.

The company said the remaining elements of its fiscal third-quarter outlook were unchanged. "Although we see strong Windows demand in line with our expectations, the supply chain is returning to normal operations at a slower pace than anticipated," the company said in a statement. (https://prn.to/2VlmHTI)

Broad swaths of the Chinese economy have shut down or slowed because of the virus. Microsoft is the second company in the trillion dollar club to withdraw outlook. Earlier this month, Apple said that it may not be able to meet its March-quarter sales forecast.

The software maker had previously expected the More Personal Computing unit, which houses Windows, to post third-quarter revenue between $10.75 billion and $11.15 billion. Its Windows and Surface computers had been more negatively impacted than expected, Microsoft said in a statement.

The coronavirus outbreak, believed to have originated in a market selling wildlife in the central Chinese city of Wuhan late last year, has infected about 80,000 people and killed more than 2,700, the vast majority in China.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

There was no Pakistani aircraft within 150 kms of our strike package, says former IAF Chief on Balakot airstrike

Philippines imposes travel ban on South Korea's coronavirus-impacted province

COVID-19: Greece confirms first coronavirus case; patient traveled to Italy

The Sims 5 update: EA’s CEO Andrew Wilson on single-player, multiplayer components

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Not Shah, ask for Maha HM's resignation for Hinganghat case: BJP's Sudhir Mungantiwar hits back at Cong

Hitting back at Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi for demanding the resignation of Union Home Minister Amit Shah for Delhi violence, BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar on Wednesday said Congress, following similar lines, should ask for Mah...

Maple Leafs look to fend off Panthers in pivotal clash

Two teams battling for third place in the Atlantic Division are set to meet Thursday when the Toronto Maple Leafs visit the Florida Panthers in Sunrise, Fla. The Maple Leafs have 74 points with 18 games remaining in the regular season. Flor...

UPDATE 4-Trump campaign says it is suing New York Times over Russia opinion piece

President Donald Trumps re-election campaign said on Wednesday it was filing a libel suit accusing the New York Times of intentionally publishing a false opinion article that suggested Russia and the campaign had an overarching deal in the ...

Trump campaign plans information centers for black voters in battleground states

President Donald Trumps campaign said on Wednesday it plans to open information centers for black voters in 15 cities in battleground states in hopes of increasing support for the Republican presidents re-election bid among a key Democratic...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020