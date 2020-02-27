Left Menu
EXCLUSIVE-IMF, World Bank consider 'virtual' Spring Meetings as virus spreads

  • Updated: 27-02-2020 05:56 IST
  • Created: 27-02-2020 05:19 IST
Representative image

Growing concerns inside the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank about the spread of the new coronavirus have prompted the institutions to consider scaling back their Spring Meetings in April or hold them by teleconference, people familiar with the discussions said.

The institutions' April 17-19 Spring Meetings are scheduled to bring some 10,000 government officials, journalists, business people and civil society representatives from across the globe to a tightly packed, two-block area of downtown Washington, DC, that houses their headquarters. (Additional reporting by Andrea Shalal; editing by Diane Craft)

