Shanghai trying to find people who crossed coronavirus patient from Iran

Shanghai is taking action to try to identify anyone who came into contact with a coronavirus patient who arrived in the city from Iran, the local government said on Thursday. The patient, who has not been identified, was diagnosed in Zhongwei, a city in the northwestern region of Ningxia, some 2,000 km (1,240 miles) away, on Wednesday.

Authorities in Zhongwei said the patient arrived in Shanghai on Feb. 20 after flying from Iran via Moscow. The patient then travelled to Zhongwei via the city of Lanzhou by train.

