Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 5-Six people dead, including gunman, in Molson Coors brewery shooting in Milwaukee

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Milwaukee
  • |
  • Updated: 27-02-2020 07:18 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-02-2020 07:17 IST
UPDATE 5-Six people dead, including gunman, in Molson Coors brewery shooting in Milwaukee
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A gunman opened fire at the Molson Coors Beverage Co brewing complex in Milwaukee on Wednesday, killing five employees before he was found dead from an apparently self-inflicted gunshot, the city's police chief said. No other people were injured in the violence, which erupted about 2 p.m. (2000 GMT) at the sprawling campus of more than 20 buildings, where over 1,000 workers are employed by the beer company in Wisconsin's largest city, the chief said.

"There is no threat at this time, and we will continue to investigate throughout the night," the police chief, Alfonso Morales, told reporters at a news conference hours after the shooting. Morales said the bloodshed was confined to the Molson Coors complex west of downtown - a facility known to locals as the old Miller brewery - and that "no members of the general public were involved." Miller beer is one of the company's leading brands.

Hours later, law enforcement officers were still combing through each building in the complex to secure the facility, Morales said, adding the deceased gunman was believed to have acted alone. The suspect was described only as a 51-year-old Milwaukee man. Details about the circumstances of the shooting, including what may have precipitated the carnage, were not provided by authorities.

President Donald Trump, acknowledging the shooting as he opened a White House news conference about the coronavirus outbreak, referred to the gunman as a "wicked murderer" and called the gun violence "a terrible thing." Appearing with the police chief in Milwaukee, Mayor Tom Barrett branded the shooting "an unspeakable tragedy."

"There were five individuals who went to work today just like everybody goes to work. They thought they were going to work and return to their families. They didn't, and tragically they never will." Governor Tony Evers asked for a brief moment of silence out of respect for the victims "needlessly murdered at Molson Coors this afternoon."

The entire Molson Coors campus was placed under a security lockdown, and the company advised employees in an email that the gunman had been located in or near a second-floor stairwell near a packaging facility, The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported. Video footage from the scene showed streets cordoned off with numerous police and fire department vehicles ringing the area as brewery workers were escorted from buildings.

Local television station WISN, an ABC affiliate, said police appeared to be searching a vehicle on or near the scene. The station later showed part of a residential Milwaukee neighborhood roped off with police crime-scene tape. According to the Journal Sentinel, Molson Coors Beverage Co, which operates MillerCoors, announced plans last fall to close a Denver office and relocate some corporate support jobs to Milwaukee. The newspaper said the restructuring was designed to cut costs and resulted in 400 to 500 jobs being eliminated throughout Molson Coors.

It said the company now had 610 jobs at its Milwaukee corporate office, in addition to 750 jobs at two breweries in the city.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

There was no Pakistani aircraft within 150 kms of our strike package, says former IAF Chief on Balakot airstrike

Philippines imposes travel ban on South Korea's coronavirus-impacted province

COVID-19: Greece confirms first coronavirus case; patient traveled to Italy

The Sims 5 update: EA’s CEO Andrew Wilson on single-player, multiplayer components

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-S.Korea reports 334 new coronavirus cases, postpones military drill with U.S. troops

South Korea reported 334 additional cases of the new coronavirus on Thursday, the largest daily increase yet, as the U.S. State Department issued a new travel warning for South Korea and a joint military drill was postponed. The new cases b...

US: Mike Pence to lead efforts against coronavirus

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday announced that his deputy Mike Pence will lead the administration efforts against coronavirus in the country. Hours after returning from India, Trump on Wednesday held a series of meetings to take stoc...

Jets get quick rematch with Capitals

The resurgent Washington Capitals will aim for a third consecutive win when they visit the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday night. The Capitals, after enduring a 1-5-1 stretch, have won two in row for the first time since a four-game winning strea...

Taupō Airport to be upgraded through $5.9m funding boost

Taup Airport is to be upgraded and expanded through a 5.9 million Government funding boost, Regional Economic Development Minister Shane Jones has announced.Taup Airport is the gateway to the Central North Island. It is essential for both k...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020