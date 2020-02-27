Left Menu
Coronavirus toll mounts to 2,744 in China

Coronavirus has claimed the lives of 29 more people in China on Wednesday, bringing the total number of deaths in the country to 2,744, Chinese health officials said on Thursday.

Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Coronavirus has claimed the lives of 29 more people in China on Wednesday, bringing the total number of deaths in the country to 2,744, Chinese health officials said on Thursday. Many of the deaths were reported in Hubei province, the epicenter of the outbreak, the officials said, adding that 433 new cases were reported in China, according to NHK World.

The total number of people infected with the virus in the country now stands at 78,497. According to the latest official data, over 81,200 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported worldwide.

More than 30,000 people have been cured of the disease, with over 2,600 of those having been cleared in the last 24 hours. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

