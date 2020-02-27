Syrian Observatory: government forces in full control of southern Idlib

Russian-backed Syrian government forces have seized full control of southern Idlib province after fresh advances against rebels, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported on Thursday.

Government forces have seized around 60 towns and villages in the southern Idlib area and the adjoining province of Hama in the last three days, the Observatory said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

