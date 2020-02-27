Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lebanon to ask for 7-day grace period for March 9 bond-source

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Beirut
  • |
  • Updated: 27-02-2020 14:05 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-02-2020 13:56 IST
Lebanon to ask for 7-day grace period for March 9 bond-source
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

Lebanon intends to ask for a seven-day grace period for a $1.2 billion Eurobond that matures on March 9, as it is entitled to, in order to give financial advisers more time to draft a restructuring plan, a government source said on Thursday.

Lebanon would seek the seven-day grace period ahead of the March 9 date, the source said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

There was no Pakistani aircraft within 150 kms of our strike package, says former IAF Chief on Balakot airstrike

Philippines imposes travel ban on South Korea's coronavirus-impacted province

COVID-19: Greece confirms first coronavirus case; patient traveled to Italy

The Sims 5 update: EA’s CEO Andrew Wilson on single-player, multiplayer components

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Malegaon case: Pragya appears before special court in Mumbai

BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur on Thursday appeared before a special NIA court here inconnection with the 2008 Malegaon blast case, in which she is one of the accused.This came a day after special court judge V S Padalkar directed all the accus...

Pink Floyd's Roger Waters recites poem by activist Aamir Aziz, calls CAA 'fascist, racist'

Everything will be remembered, Everything recorded, Pink Floyd co-founder and legendary musician Roger Waters said recently as he read out Delhi student Aamir Azizs poem at a protest here and described the Citizenship Amendment Act as fasci...

New Zealand for bilateral trade pact with India if New Delhi does not join RCEP

New Zealand on Thursday said it will look forward to a bilateral trade agreement with India in case New Delhi does not join the China-backed mega trade deal RCEP. The Narendra Modi-led government in November decided not to join Regional Com...

Job insecurity can change your personality for the worse

In addition to the mental health of the individual, job insecurity can also prove to be detrimental for the personality of those experiencing the condition, suggests a study. The new research which was conducted by the researchers of RMIT U...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020