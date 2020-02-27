French President Macron visits Paris hospital treating coronavirus

French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday visited a hospital in Paris that has been treating coronavirus patients, as his government faces pressure to show the country it is dealing with the outbreak effectively.

Two people have died from the coronavirus so far in France - an elderly Chinese tourist and a 60-year-old French national. That 60-year old victim died this week in Paris' Hospital Salpetriere, which Macron visited on Thursday.

France is on high alert after neighboring Italy became a new front in the global fight to contain the outbreak, and Macron is due to visit Italy later on Thursday.

