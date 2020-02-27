Left Menu
Sri Lankan govt to build first electric rail track in Kandy

Sri Lanka's Transport Services Management Ministry has decided to build the country's first-ever electric rail track in the central provincial city of Kandy.

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Sri Lanka's Transport Services Management Ministry has decided to build the country's first-ever electric rail track in the central provincial city of Kandy. State Minister Dilum Amunugama said that the decision was taken on Wednesday during a discussion on expediting the railway projects in Kandy and suburbs in order to ease traffic, Daily Mirror (Sri Lanka) reported.

The discussion, held at the Transport Ministry in Kandy, was headed by the transport Minister Mahinda Amaraweera. The transport Minister has advised extending the new railway project to Nawalapitiya. The new railway track will be laid between Rambukkana and Kadugannawa, from Kadugannawa to Kandy via Katugastota.

The total project would be built using concrete pillars above the existing railway line. The relevant construction project would be carried out by a company based in Spain, meanwhile, the preliminary phase of the project commenced yesterday. (ANI)

