Swiss confirm three new coronavirus cases, now four in total

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Switzerland has risen to four, the country's health authority said on Thursday.

In the western canton of Geneva one person was tested positive for the virus while it was also confirmed in a couple in the southeastern Alpine canton of Grisons, it added.

"All three patients are isolated in the hospital. Their condition is good," the Federal Office of Public Health said.

