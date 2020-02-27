Greece reports two new coronavirus cases - health ministry

Greece has reported two new cases of coronavirus in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to three.

The health ministry said one of the cases concerned a relative of a 38 year old woman in the northern town of Thessaloniki, the first confirmed case reported in Greece. The woman had recently returned from Milan in northern Italy.

(Reporting By Renee Maltezou)

