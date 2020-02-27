Left Menu
Development News Edition

UK court extends Nirav Modi remand to March 24 in PNB fraud case

  • PTI
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 27-02-2020 18:12 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-02-2020 18:11 IST
UK court extends Nirav Modi remand to March 24 in PNB fraud case
File photo Image Credit: Flickr

A UK court on Thursday extended till March 24 the remand of fugitive diamond merchant Nirav Modi, who is fighting his extradition to India in the nearly USD-2 billion Punjab National Bank (PNB) fraud and money laundering case Modi appeared via videolink from Wandsworth Prison in south-west London for the hearing at Westminster Magistrates' Court in London on Thursday, which coincidentally also marked his 49th birthday as per the date of birth he confirmed to the court.

"A trial has been set in May. The purpose of today's hearing is to set the next call-over hearing, which will be on March 24," said Judge David Robinson Modi's extradition trial is scheduled for five days starting May 11, with the case management hearings in the matter set to begin once all the evidence has been handed into the court for the trial.

The diamond merchant had made a last-ditch bail application in November last year with an "unprecedented" house arrest guarantee, akin to those imposed on terrorist suspects, as well as citing mental health issues from being behind bars at Wandsworth since his arrest in March 2019 But the bail plea was turned down by Chief Magistrate Emma Arbuthnot over continued fears of witness intimidation and failure to surrender before the court for his extradition trial this year.

The UK's Crown Prosecution Service (CPS), which represents the Indian government in the extradition proceedings, said the prospect of an appeal for bail in a higher court has been exhausted as the UK High Court had already turned down Modi's plea earlier last year Modi is meanwhile expected to appear for "call-over" hearings every 28 days at Westminster Magistrates' Court until the case management hearings for his extradition trial kick in.

He denies the charges of fraud and money laundering and his defense team, led by barrister Hugo Keith, has claimed that the Indian government has wrongly "blackened" Modi's name as a "world-class schemer" As part of the change in circumstances required for a fresh bail application, Modi's lawyers had offered to double the bail bond security offered to the court, from the previous GBP 2 million to GBP 4 million.

They had also informed the court of attacks on their client from fellow inmates at one of England's most overcrowded prisons Modi has been behind bars at Wandsworth since his arrest on March 19 on an extradition warrant executed by Scotland Yard on charges brought by the Indian government.

During subsequent hearings, the UK court has been told that Modi was the "principal beneficiary" of the fraudulent issuance of letters of undertaking (LoUs) as part of a conspiracy to defraud PNB and then laundering the proceeds of crime His extradition trial is scheduled between May 11 and 15 this year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

There was no Pakistani aircraft within 150 kms of our strike package, says former IAF Chief on Balakot airstrike

Philippines imposes travel ban on South Korea's coronavirus-impacted province

COVID-19: Greece confirms first coronavirus case; patient traveled to Italy

The Sims 5 update: EA’s CEO Andrew Wilson on single-player, multiplayer components

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Expansion of Britain's Heathrow Airport ruled illegal on climate grounds

The planned expansion of Londons Heathrow Airport was declared unlawful on environmental grounds by a court on Thursday, a ruling that could sink the 18 billion project that has been dogged by decades of dispute and indecision. In a victory...

Britain, on trade collision course with EU, says it could walk away

Britain unveiled a negotiating mandate on Thursday for talks with the European Union that puts it on a collision course with Brussels, saying it was ready to walk away if good progress was not made by June. After officially leaving the EU l...

ANALYSIS-Governments face pressure to protect nature in biodiversity 'super year'

By Thin Lei Win ROME, Feb 27 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Governments are under pressure this year to agree on protecting at least 30 of the planets land and seas by 2030, not only to conserve endangered species and ensure food and water su...

Versa Networks Presenting and Showcasing Leading Secure SD-WAN at Important Industry Events in March

&#160;Versa Networks, the leader in Secure SD-WAN, today announced that it will present and demonstrate Versa Secure SD-WAN at a number of important industry events in March. Versa is the leader in Secure SD-WAN, uniquely combining full-fea...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020