Odd News Roundup: Biting passengers on the flight is no reason for cash compensation delay

Biting passengers on the flight is no reason for cash compensation delay: EU court adviser

Air travelers cannot receive cash compensation if their flight is delayed by a passenger biting others and assaulting crew members, an adviser at the Court of Justice of the European Union said on Thursday. Such incidents were "extraordinary circumstances," Advocate General Priit Pikamae wrote in a non-binding opinion, a form of guidance that is normally followed by the court.

