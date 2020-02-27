Left Menu
Development News Edition

AU chief flags disputes over gay rights, justice in EU talks

  • PTI
  • |
  • Addis Ababa
  • |
  • Updated: 27-02-2020 19:02 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-02-2020 18:41 IST
AU chief flags disputes over gay rights, justice in EU talks
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The African Union chief on Thursday highlighted "differences" over topics like international justice and gay rights at a meeting with the European Union intended to deepen the partnership between their continents "Certainly, we have our differences. International criminal justice, sexual orientation, and identity, the death penalty, the centrality of the African Union in certain crises, etcetera," Moussa Faki Mahamat, chair of the African Union Commission, said at a press conference kicking off a meeting between AU and EU leaders.

Calling these differences "normal", Faki said they could be overcome only with "recognition and acceptance" Thursday's talks mark the second visit by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen to AU headquarters in less than three months.

In December she chose to visit the AU on her first trip outside Europe after taking her post, a decision she said at the time was intended to send a "strong political message" about Europe's partnership with Africa Von der Leyen is in the process of preparing a new "Africa Strategy" for the EU, due to be unveiled in early March.

In her own remarks Thursday, she said the two continents were "natural partners" and stressed areas of cooperation like trade and the fight against climate change Later at a press conference she said she believed the two blocs could work through the disagreements Faki had pointed out.

"This is what the essence of a good partnership and a good friendship is. You build on a solid foundation with common projects you can work on, and you're able to mark very clearly where differences are," she said, "We try to convince but we acknowledge that there are different positions." "We should not follow the notion of expecting the African Union to adapt to the European Union," she added.

The majority of African countries criminalize same-sex sexual acts Various African countries have resisted efforts to try African leaders at the International Criminal Court in The Hague. In 2017, Burundi became the first country to pull out of the court altogether.

Europe will try to use Thursday's talks to promote trade and economic cooperation in response to "the flood of Chinese investment in the continent", said Mikaela Gavas, senior policy fellow at the Center for Global Development, an international non-profit foundation But the question of human rights remains a major potential barrier to deeper cooperation, Gavas said.

"African countries will not want to be lectured on governance and human rights," she said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

There was no Pakistani aircraft within 150 kms of our strike package, says former IAF Chief on Balakot airstrike

Philippines imposes travel ban on South Korea's coronavirus-impacted province

COVID-19: Greece confirms first coronavirus case; patient traveled to Italy

The Sims 5 update: EA’s CEO Andrew Wilson on single-player, multiplayer components

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Swimming-CAS to announce decision in Sun Yang case on Friday

The Court of Arbitration of Sport CAS will announce on Friday whether multiple Chinese swimming champion Sun Yang has been found guilty of a doping offence, it said in a statement on Thursday. CAS has to decide whether to accept an appeal f...

Indians emerge as fastest growing nationality for UK student visa applications

Indians have emerged as the fastest growing nationality for student visa applications to the UK, new official statistics released here on Thursday revealed. The UKs Office for National Statistics ONS found that over 37,500 Indian students...

No space for war between N-powers, but Pakistan to hit back to protect country's integrity: Pak Army

There is no space for a war between two-nuclear armed states but Pakistan will respond whenever there is a challenge to the nations security and integrity, the Pakistani Army said on Thursday, a year after IAF jets bombed a terror camp in B...

VIL, COAI push for urgent relief measures ahead of crucial DCC meet

Vodafone Idea Ltd VIL has told the government that it is unable to pay Supreme Court mandated Rs 53,000 crore dues and sought state support to survive the crisis, a contention that was supported by industry association COAI With the crucial...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020