Iran news agencies report Friday prayers cancelled in Tehran

Dubai, Feb 27 (AP) Friday prayers have been cancelled in Tehran and elsewhere in the Islamic Republic over the outbreak of new coronavirus, semiofficial news agencies in Iran reported on Thursday The news came as Iran drastically increased the number of confirmed cases of the virus by over 100 to 254, with 26 deaths.

Iran has been the epicentre of the outbreak in the Mideast and many cases in the region have traced back to the Islamic Republic Saudi Arabia on Thursday banned foreign pilgrims from entering the kingdom to visit Islam's holiest sites over the new coronavirus, potentially disrupting the plans of millions of faithful ahead of the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan and as the annual hajj pilgrimage looms. (AP) SCY.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.