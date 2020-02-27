Left Menu
Development News Edition

Amid Delhi's blood-letting, a Hindu bride weds in a Muslim neighbourhood

  • Reuters
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 27-02-2020 19:48 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-02-2020 19:36 IST
Amid Delhi's blood-letting, a Hindu bride weds in a Muslim neighbourhood
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

As deadly clashes between Hindu and Muslim groups rocked parts of the Indian capital Delhi this week, the family of a young Hindu woman living in a Muslim-majority area was forced to cancel her wedding.

Dressed in her wedding finery, her hands laced maroon with henna and her skin cleansed with turmeric, 23-year-old Savitri Prasad said she was weeping in her home as violent mobs battled outside on Tuesday, which was to have been her wedding day. But Savitri's father then organized the wedding for the following day, saying his Muslim neighbors were family and he was comforted by their presence.

"My Muslim brothers are protecting me today," Savitri told a Reuters team that visited the house on the day of the ceremony, breaking down again as her family and neighbors comforted her. The rituals took place at Savitri's home, a small brick building in a narrow alley in the Chand Bagh district. Steps away, the main street looked like a war zone, with cars and shops vandalized, a Muslim shrine torched and the area littered with rocks used in pitched battles between mobs on both sides.

At least 32 people have been killed in the fighting in Chand Bagh and nearby areas of the capital this week, and hundreds of Hindus and Muslims have been injured in the worst sectarian riots in the Indian capital in decades. "We went to the terrace and just saw smoke and more smoke," Bhoday Prasad, Savitri's father, said of the scene on Monday and Tuesday. "It is terrifying. We just want peace."

Bhoday Prasad said he has lived in the area for years alongside Muslims without any trouble. "We don't know who the people behind the violence are, but they are not my neighbors. There is no enmity between Hindus and Muslims here."

On Monday evening, the day Savitri was to have henna applied on her hands in a pre-wedding ritual, violence had already spiraled out of control. "We could hear a lot of commotion outside, but I had the henna applied, hoping things would be better the next day," she said. Instead, they got worse.

Her father told the groom and his family it was too dangerous to come to the house. "Our heart pains for her, who would want their daughter to be sitting home crying when she is supposed to be happy?" said Sameena Begum, one of the Muslim neighbors.

Violence ebbed on Wednesday, but markets remained shut and residents stayed indoors, fearful of further clashes. Savitri's father said he decided to organize a scaled-down ceremony. "Hindu or Muslim, we are all humans and we are all terrified of the violence," said Savitri's cousin Pooja, as she helped the bride dress for the ceremony. "This fight was not about religion, but it has been made so."

Muslim neighbors gathered to offer blessings as the groom arrived and the wedding rituals took place, with a Hindu priest reciting holy verses and the groom and bride taking the rounds of a small pyre set up inside the house. "We live peacefully with our Hindu brothers," said Aamir Malik, who was standing guard with several other men outside the home. "We are everything for them. It's been like that. We are here for them."

Following an exchange of garlands, Savitri, her husband, and his family were escorted out of the alleys by her family and neighbors. "Today, none of our relatives could attend my daughter's wedding," said Bhoday Prasad. "But our Muslim neighbors are here. They are our family."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

There was no Pakistani aircraft within 150 kms of our strike package, says former IAF Chief on Balakot airstrike

Philippines imposes travel ban on South Korea's coronavirus-impacted province

COVID-19: Greece confirms first coronavirus case; patient traveled to Italy

The Sims 5 update: EA’s CEO Andrew Wilson on single-player, multiplayer components

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Athletics-Hammer thrower Dry gets 4-year ban for anti-doping violation

British hammer thrower Mark Dry has been banned from all sport for four years for lying about his whereabouts to anti-doping officials, UK Anti-Doping UKAD said in a statement on Thursday. UKAD officials attempted to test Dry at his home in...

EXPLAINER-Gaps between Britain and EU on eve of talks on post-Brexit ties

Britain on Thursday published its negotiating position for talks starting with the European Union on Monday on their new, post-Brexit relationship from 2021.Overall, it is seeking a much looser new relationship with the EU than the bloc wou...

Climate activists jubilant as expansion of Britain's Heathrow Airport blocked

The planned expansion of Londons Heathrow Airport was declared unlawful on environmental grounds by a court on Thursday, a ruling that could sink the 18 billion project that has been dogged by decades of dispute and indecision. In a victory...

Pool, books or buffet: Limited options in Tenerife's locked down hotel

At first glance, the hotel looks like any other. It bustles with holidaymakers choosing their food and drink from the buffet while others bag sunloungers by the pool.Only the protective masks give a glimpse of how unreal life has already be...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020