Paper: Ex-spokeswoman for Iran hostage-takers has virus

Dubai, Feb 27 (AP) A state-owned newspaper in Iran says Masoumeh Ebtekar, a vice president in the Islamic Republic and a spokeswoman for the 1979 hostage-takers, has the new coronavirus

The report came from the English-language IRAN daily newspaper via its Twitter account

Ebtekar was known during the hostage crisis as "Mary". The report comes as other top officials in Iran's Shiite theocracy have caught the virus. (AP) SCY

