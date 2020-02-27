Left Menu
Development News Edition

US deal to supply high-tech weapons to India could further destabilise region: Pak

  • PTI
  • |
  • Islamabad
  • |
  • Updated: 27-02-2020 20:37 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-02-2020 20:37 IST
US deal to supply high-tech weapons to India could further destabilise region: Pak

Pakistan on Thursday expressed concern over the USD 3 million defence deal between India and the US for the supply of advanced American military helicopters, saying it will further destabilise the already volatile region During President Donald Trump's visit, India and the US on Tuesday finalised defence deals under which 30 military helicopters will be procured from two American defence majors for the Indian armed forces.

Under a USD 2.6 billion deal, India will buy 24 MH-60 Romeo helicopters from Lockheed Martin for the Indian Navy. Another contract to acquire six AH-64E Apache helicopters for USD 800 million from aerospace giant Boeing has also been sealed Foreign Office spokesperson Aisha Farooqui during her weekly news briefing here said, “This deal will further destabilise the already volatile region. We have alerted the international community many times about India's aggressive designs not only towards Pakistan but also other countries in the region." Defence and security ties between India and the US have been on an upswing in the last six years. The bilateral defence trade touched USD 18 billion mark in 2019, reflecting growing defence cooperation between the two sides.

In June 2016, the US had designated India a "Major Defence Partner," intending to elevate defence trade and technology sharing with New Delhi to a level commensurate with that of its closest allies and partners The Pakistan Foreign Office spokesperson also welcomed Trump's offer to mediate in de-escalating tensions between India and Pakistan over the Kashmir issue and claimed that the US President lauded Islamabad's efforts against terrorism.

Farooqui said Trump’s remarks showed an upward trajectory in Pakistan-US relations Although President Trump offered to mediate on the Kashmir issue in the past, New Delhi has told Washington that it is a bilateral matter between India and Pakistan and there is no scope for any third-party mediation.

Tensions between India and Pakistan spiked after New Delhi ended the special status of Jammu and Kashmir on August 5. India's decision evoked strong reaction from Pakistan, which downgraded its diplomatic ties with New Delhi and expelled the Indian envoy Pakistan has been trying to internationalise the Kashmir issue but India has asserted that the abrogation of Article 370 was its "internal matter".

The Pakistan Foreign Office spokesperson also expressed “grave concern” over communal clashes in New Delhi “Our leadership as well as the international community has also raised their concerns on the situation in New Delhi,” she said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

There was no Pakistani aircraft within 150 kms of our strike package, says former IAF Chief on Balakot airstrike

Philippines imposes travel ban on South Korea's coronavirus-impacted province

COVID-19: Greece confirms first coronavirus case; patient traveled to Italy

The Sims 5 update: EA’s CEO Andrew Wilson on single-player, multiplayer components

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

India calls Pak 'pernicious cradle of terrorism', says it is biggest victim of cross border terror.

India calls Pak pernicious cradle of terrorism, says it is biggest victim of cross border terror....

Develop "better understanding" of India before jumping into conclusions: India to UN rights body

India on Thursday encouraged the UNs human rights body to develop a better understanding and appreciation of the freedoms and rights that are guaranteed and protected in a vibrant democracy like India before coming to any conclusions on iss...

Savarkar was an inspiration to millions: Nadda

Describing Hindutva ideologue Vinayak Damodar Savarkar as a visionary, BJP president J P Nadda said he was an inspiration to millions of people Nadda made the remarks in a video message which was played at a two-day event, Savarkar Sahitya ...

HPCL sets up first EV charging station in Gujarat at Vadodara

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd HPCL has set up its first electric vehicle charging facility in Gujarat at Karelibag locality here After inaugurating the facility on Thursday, HPCL Director Marketing Rakesh Misri told PTI that it is the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020