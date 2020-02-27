Left Menu
Development News Edition

Iran coronavirus death toll reaches 26, Tehran Friday prayer cancelled

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 27-02-2020 22:12 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-02-2020 22:12 IST
Iran coronavirus death toll reaches 26, Tehran Friday prayer cancelled

Iran said on Thursday its death toll from coronavirus had risen to 26, by far the highest number outside China, and the total number of infected people now stood at 245, including several senior officials. The outbreak prompted authorities to call off Friday prayers in several cities including Tehran, state TV later reported, while the state news agency IRNA said Iran had banned Chinese citizens from entering.

Those infected include Masoumeh Ebtekar, the vice president for women and family affairs, and Deputy Health Minister Iraj Harirchi. Ebtekar's case was said to be mild and she had not been admitted to hospital. "In the last 24 hours, we have had 106 (new) confirmed cases ... The death toll has reached 26," Health Ministry spokesman Kianush Jahanpur told state TV, calling on Iranians to avoid "unnecessary trips inside the country".

Jahanpur said there were plans to impose some restrictions at Shi'ite Muslim holy sites and cancel some sermons on Friday, the Islamic Republic's traditional day of public prayer. "But it needs the approval of the president before being carried out," he said, adding that hundreds of people initially suspected of having the virus had tested negative and been discharged from hospital.

Authorities including President Hassan Rouhani said on Wednesday that Iran had no plans to quarantine any cities or districts, despite the sharp rise in numbers in a short time. However, Jahanpur said the government had extended its closure of cinemas and temporary ban on cultural events and conferences for another week.

The death rate among confirmed cases of the virus has been running at around 10% in Iran compared to around 3% elsewhere. Mike Ryan, head of the World Health Organization's emergencies programme, said in Geneva that "the most likely factor is obviously this disease came unseen and undetected into Iran; the extent of infection may be broader than we think".

Iran only announced its first infections and deaths from the coronavirus last week. Ryan said it appeared that, so far, more severe cases had been detected, but that more milder cases would be detected in future: "I don't suspect it has anything to do with clinical care, more to do with surveillance."

Iran's Foreign Ministry said "some 20,000 coronavirus test kits and some other material" would be delivered to Iran on Friday from China. (Writing by Parisa Hafezi; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

There was no Pakistani aircraft within 150 kms of our strike package, says former IAF Chief on Balakot airstrike

Philippines imposes travel ban on South Korea's coronavirus-impacted province

The Sims 5 update: EA’s CEO Andrew Wilson on single-player, multiplayer components

COVID-19: Greece confirms first coronavirus case; patient traveled to Italy

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Not sure if ease of doing business improved with ranking says Damodaran

The Ease of Doing Business rankings can go up by focusing on select parameters which are evaluated by the World Bank, former Sebi chairman M Damodaran said on Thursday, doubting if the progress in the list has made it easy for enterprises t...

They shot my brother, thrashed him, pushed him into burning house: Delhi violence survivor

He saw his brother being shot and burn to death in his house set ablaze by a frenzied mob, but Mohammad Salim says he has not lost all hope in humanity as he and his family found shelter at a Hindu home amid raging violence in northeast Del...

Delhi violence: Two brothers, migrant labourer, octogenarian woman among 38 dead

A labourer who had migrated from Bihar, a garage owner, and a driver and his younger brother were among the 38 people who lost their lives as armed mobs ran amok in the streets of northeast Delhi Aamir 25, who worked as a driver, and his br...

My Hindu brothers stood by me in trying times, says Muzammil Khan who lost his brother in Delhi violence

Muzammil Khan who lost his brother in the violence that rattled the national capital for over three days, has appealed to people to not get misled and maintain peace. Narrating the sequence of events that took place on February 25, Muzammil...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020