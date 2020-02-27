Left Menu
Development News Edition

Over 100 guests cleared to leave Tenerife hotel on coronavirus lockdown

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Madrid
  • |
  • Updated: 27-02-2020 22:19 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-02-2020 22:14 IST
Over 100 guests cleared to leave Tenerife hotel on coronavirus lockdown
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

None of the remaining 700-plus guests at a hotel in Spain's Canary Islands on lockdown over the coronavirus have shown any symptoms of the virus and 130 of them have been cleared to leave, a spokesman for the regional government said on Thursday. "All these tourists, clients, guests present no symptoms ... and a decision has been made that frees the hotel from the presence of 130 people," he said in televised comments.

"At the same time, there is the possibility that the remaining ones ... could be leaving the hotel as soon as a similar situation is verified," he added. The guests and staff in Tenerife's H10 Costa Adeje Palace Hotel have spent three days in isolation after the coronavirus was detected there in four Italian tourists.

Spain's total number of active coronavirus cases rose to 15 on Thursday from 11, with the bulk of them linked to Italy, hit by the worst outbreak of the disease yet seen in Europe, with 528 cases and 14 deaths. The four infected people in the hotel were all Italians.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

There was no Pakistani aircraft within 150 kms of our strike package, says former IAF Chief on Balakot airstrike

Philippines imposes travel ban on South Korea's coronavirus-impacted province

The Sims 5 update: EA’s CEO Andrew Wilson on single-player, multiplayer components

COVID-19: Greece confirms first coronavirus case; patient traveled to Italy

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Not sure if ease of doing business improved with ranking says Damodaran

The Ease of Doing Business rankings can go up by focusing on select parameters which are evaluated by the World Bank, former Sebi chairman M Damodaran said on Thursday, doubting if the progress in the list has made it easy for enterprises t...

They shot my brother, thrashed him, pushed him into burning house: Delhi violence survivor

He saw his brother being shot and burn to death in his house set ablaze by a frenzied mob, but Mohammad Salim says he has not lost all hope in humanity as he and his family found shelter at a Hindu home amid raging violence in northeast Del...

Delhi violence: Two brothers, migrant labourer, octogenarian woman among 38 dead

A labourer who had migrated from Bihar, a garage owner, and a driver and his younger brother were among the 38 people who lost their lives as armed mobs ran amok in the streets of northeast Delhi Aamir 25, who worked as a driver, and his br...

My Hindu brothers stood by me in trying times, says Muzammil Khan who lost his brother in Delhi violence

Muzammil Khan who lost his brother in the violence that rattled the national capital for over three days, has appealed to people to not get misled and maintain peace. Narrating the sequence of events that took place on February 25, Muzammil...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020