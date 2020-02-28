Facebook nixes developers conference due to coronavirus
San Francisco, Feb 27 (AFP) Facebook on Thursday cancelled its annual F8 developers conference over fears about the possible spread of the novel coronavirus The gathering in the Silicon Valley city of San Jose typically draws thousands of software makers from around the world who collaborate with the tech giant on the programming of its platform.
"In light of the growing concerns around COVID-19, we've made the difficult decision to cancel the in-person component of F8 this year, in order to prioritise the health and safety of our developer partners, employees and everyone who helps put F8 on," Facebook said The gathering will be replaced with sessions streamed online.(AFP) RUP RUP.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- San Francisco
- Silicon Valley
- San Jose
- COVID
ALSO READ
BRIEF-Facebook Cancels San Francisco Conference Because Of Coronavirus Concerns
Facebook cancels San Francisco summit on coronavirus fears
Sports News Roundup: I do not feel unloved by opposition fans; Trump issues pardon of former owner of San Francisco and more
Sports News Summary Roundup: LeBron blasts MLB over Astros cheating scandal;Trump issues pardon of former owner of San Francisco 49ers
Trump pardons ex-San Francisco 49ers owner DeBartolo Jr.