British region of Northern Ireland confirms first coronavirus case

Northern Ireland authorities on Thursday confirmed their first case of coronavirus, with the British region's chief medical officer Michael McBride telling journalists that the patient had traveled from Italy via Dublin.

The case is in addition to the 15 cases confirmed in the United Kingdom by England's chief medical officer Chris Whitty earlier on Thursday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.