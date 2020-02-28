Left Menu
Toll from coronavirus rises to 17 in Italy

The death toll from coronavirus infection in Italy has risen to 17 with the addition of three more victims in the northwest of the country on Thursday, Angelo Borrelli, head of National Civil Protection Service, said.

  • Updated: 28-02-2020 01:24 IST
  • Created: 28-02-2020 01:24 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Rome [Italy]. Feb 28 (Sputnik/ANI): The death toll from coronavirus infection in Italy has risen to 17 with the addition of three more victims in the northwest of the country on Thursday, Angelo Borrelli, head of National Civil Protection Service, said.

"The number of infected reached 650, while the total number of deaths increased to 17 as we had received reports from Lombardy about three lethal cases involving elderly people aged over 80," Borrelli told reporters at a news conference in Rome.

Italy is experiencing the largest coronavirus outbreak outside Asia. The two centres of the outbreak are the northern Lombardy and Veneto regions. (Sputnik/ANI)

