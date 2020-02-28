Train accident in northern Egypt injures 38

Thirty-eight people were injured in a train accident in northern Egypt on Thursday, the health ministry said.

All were treated for minor injuries in hospitals after the accident on the Alexandria and Marsa Matruh line on the Mediterranean.

A year ago, at least 20 people were killed and dozens injured when a locomotive smashed through the buffers and burst into flames at Cairo's main train station.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.