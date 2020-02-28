29 Turkish soldiers killed after air strike in Syria's Idlib: Official
The number of Turkish soldiers killed after an air strike blamed on Damascus in the northwestern Syrian province of Idlib rose to 29, a local official said Friday
"After the air strike, 29 of our soldiers were martyred," Rahmi Dogan, governor of the Turkish border province of Hatay, said in televised remarks
He added that 36 soldiers were injured and currently in hospital in Turkey.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
