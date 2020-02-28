Left Menu
Development News Edition

UN prepared to make humanitarian exemptions for N Korea on coronavirus

  • PTI
  • |
  • United Nations
  • |
  • Updated: 28-02-2020 06:41 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-02-2020 06:41 IST
UN prepared to make humanitarian exemptions for N Korea on coronavirus

United Nations (US), Feb 28 (AFP) The UN Security Council on Thursday declared that it would adopt humanitarian exemptions to the heavy economic sanctions imposed on North Korea to help the impoverished country fight the novel coronavirus, Germany's ambassador to the UN said "The coronavirus issue was discussed and the committee immediately had given permission to export the equipment" used to fight the illness, said Christoph Heusgen, who heads the United Nations body that applies the sanctions imposed on Pyongyang in an effort to force it to give up its ballistic and nuclear programmes.

Ill-equipped North Korea has weak medical infrastructure and has cut itself off from the outside world, closing its borders as analysts say prevention is its only option "The problem is that right now the North Koreans closed the borders," Heusgen said after a closed-door Council meeting about the reclusive state.

The members of the Security Council called on North Korea "to allow this equipment in. So the population can be protected", he said, without elaborating on the type of equipment Pyongyang has not reported a single case of the virus known as COVID-19, which has killed more than 2,760 people, mostly in neighbouring China, while adjacent South Korea has more than 1,700 cases.

Heusgen said the Security Council had no idea about the number of known or suspected cases of the new coronavirus in North Korea "This country is closed so the information coming out of the country is extremely limited," he said.

The North has reportedly postponed the new school term, and it has banned tourists, suspended international trains and flights and placed hundreds of foreigners in quarantine in an effort to prevent an outbreak. (AFP) RC

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Sir John Tenniel: Google doodle on 19th century’s political cartoonist on his 200th birthday

Japan PM Abe says to ask all schools to close for most of March

NITI Aayog, AIM and NASSCOM launch AI-based Module for students

Five new languages including Odia added to Google Translate

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

New Zealand limits entry of travellers from Iran on coronavirus fears

New Zealand said on Friday that it was placing temporary restrictions on incoming travellers from Iran as a precautionary measure to protect against the coronavirus outbreak. This means people will not be able to travel from Iran to New Zea...

S.Korea coronavirus cases raises to 2,022, BTS cancels concert

South Korea reported 256 new coronavirus cases on Friday, bringing the total number of infected in the country to 2,022, the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention KCDC said.Of the new cases, 182 were in the southeastern city of D...

Reports: Florida's Jefferson, LSU's Moss need foot surgery

Florida wide receiver Van Jefferson and LSU tight end Thaddeus Moss will each reportedly require foot surgery after both had fractures discovered during their respective medical exams at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis. Multiple ou...

India is number one side for a reason: Trent Boult

Ahead of the second Test against India, New Zealand pacer Trent Boult heaped praise on their opponent and said that the side is capable of producing a comeback. New Zealand had defeated India in the first Test by ten wickets to go 1-0 up in...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020