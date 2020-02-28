Russia says Turkish troops hit by shelling should not have been in the area - RIA
Russia's Defence Ministry said on Friday that Turkish troops hit by shelling on Feb. 27 should not have been in the Syrian area where they were and that Ankara had not informed Moscow in advance about their location, the RIA news agency reported.
The ministry said, however, that Russian war planes had not carried out strikes in the area where Turkish troops were and that Russia had done everything to ensure the Syrian army ceased fire to allow the troops to evacuate.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
