Left Menu
Development News Edition

South Korea coronavirus cases surge to 2,337; BTS cancel gigs

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Seoul
  • |
  • Updated: 28-02-2020 14:01 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-02-2020 13:52 IST
South Korea coronavirus cases surge to 2,337; BTS cancel gigs
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

South Korea reported 571 new coronavirus cases on Friday, taking its total number of infections to 2,337, the largest outbreak outside China where the epidemic began late last year. The coronavirus crisis has spooked South Korea's financial markets, led Hyundai Motor to shut down one of its plants and prompted boy band BTS to cancel its April concert.

The outbreak, which has killed 13 people in South Korea, has also dented the popularity of President Moon Jae-in, a poll showed. More than half of South Korea's cases are linked to a branch of the Shincheonji Church of Jesus in the southeastern city of Daegu and a hospital in Cheongdo county.

A 61-year-old woman, known as "Patient 31" attended religious services at the church before testing positive on Feb. 18., according to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) said. The government circulated a list of about 310,000 Shincheonji members to local governments for checks, vice health minister Kim Gang-lip told a briefing.

As of Thursday, health authorities had contacted 110,000 of them, 1,638 of whom have shown symptoms and would be tested for the coronavirus, Kim said. Daegu Mayor Kwon Young-jin said charges of criminal violation of the Infectious Disease Control and Prevention Act would be brought against the church for refusing the release of a full list of its members.

South Korean stock slumped on Friday. The benchmark index has seen its worst week since 2011, tracking a plunge in U.S. stocks. Foreign investors offloaded as much as 2.8 trillion won ($2.3 billion) worth of stocks on the mainboard for the week, posting the biggest weekly foreign net outflow in nearly 9 years.

Hyundai Motor suspended production at one of its factories in the southeastern city of Ulsan after a worker tested positive for the virus. Its shares dropped more than 5% after the news, while the wider market was down 2.6%.

POPULARITY HIT

President Moon's approval rating has dropped to their lowest since November, a poll showed on Friday, amid growing criticism of his government's handling of the outbreak.

Realmeter, which surveyed some 1,500 people on Tuesday and Wednesday, said Moon's popularity fell to 44.7%, down from about 50% before the country confirmed its first case of virus infection on Jan. 20. South Korean boy band BTS canceled concerts in Seoul scheduled for April in Seoul, said their label, Big Hit Entertainment.

Korean Air Lines said it would measure temperatures of all passengers for flights to the United States and turn away passengers whose temperature exceeds 37.5 Celsius (99.5 Fahrenheit). A cabin crew member tested positive for the virus this week.

South Korea's neighbors have tightened up entry restrictions in response to the outbreak. Vietnam suspended visa-free entry for South Korean, its embassy in Hanoi said, and travelers from South Korea will have to quarantine themselves upon entry.

India temporarily suspended visas on arrival for South Koreans and Japanese nationals on Wednesday, South Korea's embassy in India said. ($1 = 1,216.9800 won)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Sir John Tenniel: Google doodle on 19th century’s political cartoonist on his 200th birthday

NITI Aayog, AIM and NASSCOM launch AI-based Module for students

MHA posts IAS Jalaj Srivastava back to Delhi

Study reveals how exactly an investigational drug stops coronavirus

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Malaysia uncertainty grows as palace rejects Mahathir plan

Uncertainty grew over the political future of Malaysia and the man who has dominated it for decades on Friday as the royal palace rejected Mahathir Mohamads plan for a vote to choose a new prime minister. Meanwhile, Mahathirs party chose a ...

Britain's 10-year gilt yield tumble on coronavirus fears

Britains 10-year gilt yield fell to its lowest level since October on Friday as fears that coronavirus will hurt the global economy gripped financial markets. Countries on three continents reported their first cases of the coronavirus on Fr...

Pope postpones official audiences but working from residence- Vatican

Pope Francis, who the Vatican says is still slightly unwell, has postponed all official audiences for Friday but is working from home. The Vatican did not specify what the pope was suffering from. At his general audience on Wednesday, he ap...

Honorary doctorate conferred on entrepreneur K C Naik

Mangalore University has conferred honorary doctorate on entrepreneur K C Naik considering his contributions in the fields of education and social service In his keynote address at the convocation ceremony on Thursday, Union Minister of Sta...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020