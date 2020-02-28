Left Menu
Development News Edition

Swiss ban large events to combat virus spread

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 28-02-2020 15:01 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-02-2020 15:01 IST
Swiss ban large events to combat virus spread

Switzerland on Friday banned large events expected to draw more than 1,000 people as a measure to help combat the spread of the new coronavirus.

"In view of the current situation and the spread of the coronavirus, the Federal Council has categorised the situation in Switzerland as 'special' in terms of the Epidemics Act," the cabinet said after a meeting. "Large-scale events involving more than 1,000 people are to be banned. The ban comes into immediate effect and will apply at least until 15 March."

The ban appeared to cover the Geneva Motor Show next week, but organisers were not immediately available for comment. Countries on three continents reported their first cases of the coronavirus on Friday as the world prepared for a pandemic.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Switzerland has risen to 15, and more than 100 people are in quarantine, government minister Alain Berset said. As the outbreak spread, the canton of Basel-City put a number of children into a two-week quarantine on Thursday after one of their caregivers tested positive for the virus.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Sir John Tenniel: Google doodle on 19th century’s political cartoonist on his 200th birthday

MHA posts IAS Jalaj Srivastava back to Delhi

NITI Aayog, AIM and NASSCOM launch AI-based Module for students

Study reveals how exactly an investigational drug stops coronavirus

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

SC to hear plea seeking CBI probe into BJP workers' killing in WB after Sabarimala case

The Supreme Court on Friday said that it will hear a petition seeking a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation CBI into the killing of BJP workers in West Bengal allegedly by TMC workers, after the Sabarimala case. A three-judge bench...

Haryana set to strengthen its cyber crime unit

Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij on Friday said that the state government has sanctioned the creation of 98 posts of police officers and Information Technology professionals for the Cyber Crime Police Station and Cyber Forensic Lab functionin...

South Korea coronavirus cases surge to 2,337; BTS cancels gigs

South Korea reported 571 new coronavirus cases on Friday, its biggest daily increase in infections that takes its total to 2,337, the largest outbreak outside China where the epidemic began late last year. The coronavirus crisis has spooked...

Wine glass size may be key to how much you drink: Study

The size of glass used for serving wine can influence the amount of wine you drink in restaurants, according to a Cambridge study The study, published in the journal Addiction, found that when restaurants served wine in 370 milliliters ml r...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020