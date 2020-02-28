Russia says Turkish troops shelled by Syria among 'terrorists'
Moscow, Feb 28 (AFP) Russia on Friday said that Turkish troops who came under fire by the Syrian army were among "terrorists", after at least 33 were killed in Idlib province On Thursday "Turkish soldiers who were in the battle formations of terrorist groups came under the fire of Syrian troops," the defence ministry said in a statement.
It said Turkish forces had not communicated their presence in the area, "where they should not have been" "The Russian air force is not used in this zone," the ministry added. (AFP) NSA.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
ALSO READ
Russian, Turkish foreign ministers to meet on Sunday amid Syria tensions -Ifax
Erdogan, Trump discuss ways to end crisis in Idlib: Turkish presidency
Turkish court acquits novelist accused of Kurdish militant ties
We call upon Turkish leadership to develop proper understanding of facts including threat of terrorism emanating from Pakistan to India: MEA.
India rejects Turkish President Erdogan's comments on Kashmir