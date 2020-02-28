Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pope ill for second day, postpones audiences but working

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 28-02-2020 16:10 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-02-2020 16:10 IST
Pope ill for second day, postpones audiences but working

Pope Francis is still "slightly unwell" and has postponed all official audiences for Friday but is working from his residence. In a statement, the Vatican did not specify what the 83-year-old pope was suffering from.

At his general audience on Wednesday he appeared to have a cold and spoke with a slightly hoarse voice, and he coughed during an afternoon Ash Wednesday service in a Rome church, his last appearance outside the Vatican. Spokesman Matteo Bruni said the pope had said early morning Mass as customary in the chapel of the Santa Marta guest house where he lives and greeted those who attended.

"But he thought it was best to postpone today's official audiences. The meetings scheduled to take place in Santa Marta will take place regularly," Bruni said. Bruni said the pope was still "slightly unwell".

On Friday morning, he was to have received executives from Microsoft Corp, International Business Machines Corp , and other technology companies. His speech to them from the Apostolic Palace was to have been streamed to participants of a conference in Rome on ethics in Artificial Intelligence (AI).

At the conference, Microsoft, IBM, the Vatican and the U.N. Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO), signed a memo of understanding on AI. The pope usually spends mornings making speeches to groups and meeting heads of state in the Vatican's Apostolic Palace.

But unlike previous popes, he chose not to live in its spacious papal apartments and opted for simple quarters in Santa Marta, where he spends the rest of the day mostly working on Church matters. On Thursday he cancelled a visit to a Rome basilica.

Francis is missing a part of one lung. It was removed when he was in his early 20s in his native Buenos Aires after he suffered from tuberculosis. He also suffers some leg pain due to sciatica, for which he undergoes regular physical therapy and which explains his occasional difficulty climbing steps.

But he is in generally good health. Some Lent Ash Wednesday services were cancelled or limited in areas of northern Italy hit by the spread of coronavirus.

More than 400 people have contracted the disease and 12 have died of it in Italy, in the worst contagion from the coronavirus so far recorded in Europe. A number of people wore masks in St. Peter’s Square at his Wednesday general audience.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Sir John Tenniel: Google doodle on 19th century’s political cartoonist on his 200th birthday

MHA posts IAS Jalaj Srivastava back to Delhi

NITI Aayog, AIM and NASSCOM launch AI-based Module for students

Study reveals how exactly an investigational drug stops coronavirus

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Iran confirms 34 deaths from coronavirus amid 388 cases

Dubai, Feb 28 AP A spokesman for Irans Health Ministry says the new coronavirus has killed 34 people amid 388 confirmed cases in IranIrans Health Ministry spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour made the announcement on Friday at a news conference in ...

Arteta calls on Arsenal to put Euro pain behind them

London, Feb 28 AFP Mikel Arteta has called on his Arsenal players to keep fighting for the rest of the season after last years finalists were dumped out of the Europa League by Olympiakos on away goals Youssef El-Arabi scored in the dying s...

Atlanta's Olympic cauldron to be relit for marathon trial

Atlanta, Feb 28 AP The Olympic cauldron used in the 1996 Games in Atlanta was scheduled to be publicly lit for the first time in more than two decades on Saturday Georgia State University announced the cauldron will be lit just before noon ...

Delhi HC seeks Dy CM Manish Sisodia's stand on plea challenging his election

The Delhi High Court Friday sought response of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on a plea challenging his election from the Padparganj constituency in the Delhi Assembly polls Justice V K Rao also sought response from the Election...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020