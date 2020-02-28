Iran confirms 34 deaths from coronavirus amid 388 cases
Dubai, Feb 28 (AP) A spokesman for Iran's Health Ministry says the new coronavirus has killed 34 people amid 388 confirmed cases in Iran
Iran's Health Ministry spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour made the announcement on Friday at a news conference in Tehran. The new total pushes the confirmed cases of the virus in the Mideast above 500
Iran has the highest death toll for the virus and the illness it causes, COVID-19, outside of China, the epicenter of the outbreak. (AP) AMS
