All schools in Iran to close for three days over coronavirus concerns- health minister

All schools in Iran will close for three days starting from Saturday over coronavirus concerns, Iran's health minister announced on state TV.

"Based on assessments it was felt that there was a need for closing all the schools in the country and for this reason all the schools in the country will be closed for three days starting from tomorrow," Health Minister Saeed Namaki said.

