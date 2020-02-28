Mexico confirms first case of coronavirus
Mexican authorities said on Friday they have confirmed the first case of coronavirus in Mexico, in what is only the second case in Latin America.
A patient with a possible coronavirus infection went through a second test that turned up positive results early on Friday, Deputy Health Minister Hugo Lopez-Gatell Ramirez told reporters.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
