Left Menu
Development News Edition

Syrian army will not allow Western states and proxies to prolong "terrorist" control in Syria -state media

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 28-02-2020 20:12 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-02-2020 20:12 IST
Syrian army will not allow Western states and proxies to prolong "terrorist" control in Syria -state media

Syria's army will not allow Western states and their proxies to prolong "terrorist" control in Syria, a foreign ministry source cited by state news agency SANA said on Friday.

The source said Syria's army would continue its campaign to eradicate militant groups from all parts of Syria, a day after air strikes in northwestern Syria killed 33 Turkish troops and raised the prospect of a more intense confrontation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Sir John Tenniel: Google doodle on 19th century’s political cartoonist on his 200th birthday

MHA posts IAS Jalaj Srivastava back to Delhi

NITI Aayog, AIM and NASSCOM launch AI-based Module for students

Study reveals how exactly an investigational drug stops coronavirus

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

PM speaks about Pakistan but keeps mum on economy: Kamal Nath

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, saying these days he talks a lot about Pakistan but does not touch on issues like stalled economy and jobs Nath was speaking at a function at R...

38 per cent Americans steering clear of Corona beer amid coronavirus scare: Survey

The coronavirus crisis has given rise to a strange hysteria among some of the beer-chugging folks who now feel compelled to steer clear of the popular Corona brand of beer. According to the New York Post, a survey conducted by 5W Public Rel...

Mustafabad's Al-Hind Hospital: Home to many injured

Since violence broke out in northeast Delhi, a 15-bed private hospital in the narrow lanes of Mustafabad has attended to nearly 600 injured people -- all for free During the height of the clashes that has claimed over 40 lives, there was a ...

Passenger causes bomb scare on Dibrugarh Rajdhani as he was 'upset' with delay

A tweet from a passenger claiming that there were five bombs in the New Delhi-Dibrugarh Rajdhani Express sent security forces into a tizzy and delayed the train, but the claim turned out to be a hoax, the railways said Friday The passenger,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020