Lebanon to take decision on Eurobonds next week -minister

Lebanon will take a decision on its Eurobonds including one maturing on March 9, in the coming week, the country's information minister said on Friday.

Lebanon must decide whether to repay a $1.2 billion Eurobond due on March 9 amid a deep financial crisis and dollar crunch.

