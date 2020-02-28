Lebanon to take decision on Eurobonds next week -minister
Lebanon will take a decision on its Eurobonds including one maturing on March 9, in the coming week, the country's information minister said on Friday.
Lebanon must decide whether to repay a $1.2 billion Eurobond due on March 9 amid a deep financial crisis and dollar crunch.
