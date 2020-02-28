Coronavirus risk at very high global level, says WHO's Tedros
The risk of spread and impact of the coronavirus is now very high at a "global level", World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told reporters in Geneva on Friday.
China's 329 reported cases in the past 24 hours was however the lowest there in more than a month, he said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
