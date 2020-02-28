Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mexico confirms first two cases of coronavirus, linked to Italy

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mexicocity
  • |
  • Updated: 28-02-2020 22:23 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-02-2020 22:23 IST
Mexico confirms first two cases of coronavirus, linked to Italy

Mexico City, Feb 28 (AFP) Mexico's Health Ministry confirmed the country's first cases of coronavirus on Friday, saying two men who recently returned from Italy tested positive for the virus Two other men who were part of the same group visiting Bergamo in northern Italy are under observation, a health ministry official said.

Italy is Europe's epicentre with 650 cases and 17 deaths centred around cities in the north One of Mexico's confirmed cases, a 35-year-old resident of the capital, "has a mild, mild illness," with symptoms "similar to that of a cold," said Hugo Lopez-Gatell, a senior health ministry official.

"He is a young individual and so he is at very low risk." The man and five members of his family have been isolated in the National Institute of Respiratory Diseases, Lopez-Gatell said The second positive case, a 41-year-old man who also returned from Bergamo, is in isolation at a hotel in the northwestern state of Sinaloa after being tested by regional authorities, the official said.

"We have two other men who are asymptomatic, one in the State of Mexico, the other in Mexico City, who will be under observation under contact protocol," he said "All this seems to be related to a case, a person also of Mexican nationality, who is in Bergamo, Italy, where the four individuals were in the third week of February and is most likely where the contagions occurred," he said.

Brazil confirmed Latin America's first coronavirus case on Wednesday The new coronavirus has infected 83,670 people and killed 2,865 around the world, according to an AFP toll based on official sources as of 1000 GMT on Friday.

Mainland China, where the epidemic started in late December, has 78,824 infected and 2,788 deaths Elsewhere in the world, 55 countries -- including Mexico -- and territories are affected with 4,846 cases and 77 deaths. (AFP) IND.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Sir John Tenniel: Google doodle on 19th century’s political cartoonist on his 200th birthday

MHA posts IAS Jalaj Srivastava back to Delhi

NITI Aayog, AIM and NASSCOM launch AI-based Module for students

Study reveals how exactly an investigational drug stops coronavirus

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Anti-Polanski protesters clash with police outside movie awards

French Police on Friday pushed back protesters who pulled down a safety barrier outside the Paris theatre hosting the 2020 Cesar Awards, where a movie by director Roman Polanski, who faces rape accusations, is up for a dozen nominations. Th...

Islanders bid to snap home losing streak vs. Bruins

The New York Islanders have had a hard time winning games of late, and thats certainly been the case against the Boston Bruins in recent seasons. Looking to avoid a third consecutive loss, the Islanders also will aim to end a nine-game home...

UK's Johnson says coronavirus is government's top priority

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said taking measures to slow the spread of the coronavirus was his governments top priority and that the public were right to be concerned, in his first television appearance to talk about the issue.The ...

'Big Dog' and the 'omnipotent sheikh' - how Qatar saved Barclays

When Roger Jenkins was asked to help Barclays avoid a state bailout at the height of the financial crisis in 2008, he was expecting a bonus not a prosecution for his efforts. More than a decade later, Jenkins and former Barclays colleagues ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020