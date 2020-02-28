Major fire ongoing in southeastern Paris, rail station evacuated

A major fire was ongoing on Friday in the area of the Gare de Lyon railway station in southeastern Paris.

French police said on Twitter that the railway station was being evacuated, without elaborating on the causes of the fire.

A Reuters witness saw huge clouds of black smoke billowing over the station and several fire trucks were in the area.

