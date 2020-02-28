Left Menu
Development News Edition

Vatican acknowledges some countries still lack guidelines on preventing abuse

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Vatican
  • |
  • Updated: 29-02-2020 00:13 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-02-2020 23:54 IST
Vatican acknowledges some countries still lack guidelines on preventing abuse
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia

Vatican officials acknowledged on Friday that bishops in about 10 countries still have no guidelines for dealing with sexual abuse cases, as it unveiled a new "task force" to help them and others.

The group of experts in preventing sexual abuse will assist bishops conferences in those countries put them into place and help revise guidelines in countries where they exist so they adhere to recent changes in Church law. At a news conference presenting the task force, the officials said countries still lacking no guidelines are in that situation because of wars, political upheaval or lack of resources resulting from extreme poverty.

The officials, Father Federico Lombardi and Bishop Juan Ignacio Arrieta, declined to name the countries. "Bishops in countries that are at war sometimes cannot even meet with each other because it is too dangerous," Arrieta said, adding that no developed country was still without guidelines.

Former Pope Benedict first mandated the guidelines in 2011 and the creation of the task force was decided a year ago at a Vatican summit of heads of bishops conferences from around the world called by Pope Francis. The guidelines aim to create procedures for the reporting of abuse, training for local staff in prevention strategies and reaching out to victims and listening to them.

The task force will be overseen by the Vatican's deputy secretary of state, Archbishop Edgar Pena Parra, and the four main organisers of the 2019 abuse summit. They are Archbishop Charles Scicluna of Malta and Jesuit priest Hans Zollner, both experts in child abuse prevention, as well as Cardinals Blase Cupich of Chicago and Oswald Gracias of India.

The Catholic Church around the world is still struggling to come to grips with the worldwide crisis, which devastated its credibility and dented its coffers. About two dozen dioceses in the United States alone have filed for bankruptcy because of mounting lawsuits.

A number of U.S. states have also changed statutes of limitations law enabling victims to file for damages for abuse that occurred decades ago, moves that will likely hit the Church further financially.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Study reveals how exactly an investigational drug stops coronavirus

Data analytics firm OneAudience sued for improperly accessing user data

Applications open for North America GNI Innovation Challenge

Huawei ICT Academy Program 2.0 seeks to develop 2M ICT professionals globally

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Fed's Powell says economy is fine but Fed ready to act as needed

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell on Friday said the U.S. economy remains in solid condition although the coronavirus outbreak poses a risk and the central bank will act as appropriate to provide support.The fundamentals of the U.S. econo...

Prosecutors raid Costa Rican president's offices in data privacy investigation

Prosecutors raided the headquarters of Costa Rican President Carlos Alvarado on Friday as part of an investigation into possible data privacy violations by the government, the public ministry said.Alvarado and seven other high-level officia...

Paris station evacuated after protest against Congolese singer sparks fire

Police evacuated the Gare de Lyon railway station in Paris on Friday after people started fires nearby in protest against a planned concert by a singer from the Democratic Republic of Congo.Police had banned a planned protest against the co...

A small Delhi hospital overwhelmed by wave of violence

As deadly violence erupted in the northeast of New Delhi this week, with armed mobs rampaging the streets, a small hospital located in a densely packed Muslim neighbourhood found itself at the epicentre of the unrest.Al-Hind Hospital, in th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020