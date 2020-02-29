Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kim warns of 'serious consequences' if virus reaches North Korea

  • PTI
  • |
  • Seoul
  • |
  • Updated: 29-02-2020 06:50 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-02-2020 06:50 IST
Kim warns of 'serious consequences' if virus reaches North Korea

Seoul, Feb 29 (AFP) North Korean leader Kim Jong Un warned top party officials of the "serious consequences" of failing to prevent an outbreak of the new coronavirus in the country, state media reported Saturday The impoverished nation, with a weak and ill-equipped healthcare system, has closed its borders to prevent the spread of the disease into its territory.

Kim told a meeting of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea that the fight against the virus was a "crucial state affair for the defence of the people" that required maximum discipline, according to the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) "In case the infectious disease spreading beyond control finds its way into our country, it will entail serious consequences," KCNA quoted Kim as saying.

Two senior officials -- party vice-chairmen Ri Man Gon and Pak Thae Dok -- were sacked, and a party unit disbanded for corruption, the report said, indicating that they might have been involved in graft linked with the anti-epidemic measures "No special cases must be allowed," Kim added and ordered officials to "seal off all the channels and space through which the infectious disease may find its way".

Pyongyang has not reported a single case of COVID-19, which has killed more than 2,800 people and infected over 84,000 people in dozens of countries since it emerged in neighbouring China North Korea has banned tourists, suspended international trains and flights and placed hundreds of foreigners in quarantine to prevent an outbreak. It has also reportedly postponed the new school term.

With loudspeakers blaring hygiene messages, ambassadors locked in their compounds, and state media demanding "absolute obedience", North Korea's anti-coronavirus measures have been described as "unprecedented" by diplomats South Korea, meanwhile, is battling a major outbreak of the virus with more than 2,300 cases -- the highest number outside mainland China.

Germany's ambassador to the United Nations has said the Security Council would adopt humanitarian exemptions to the sanctions imposed on Pyongyang over its weapons programmes, and allow the export of equipment to help North Korea fight the coronavirus But "the problem is that right now the North Koreans closed the borders," Christoph Heusgen said Thursday after a closed-door Security Council meeting about the reclusive state.

The members of the Security Council called on North Korea "to allow this equipment in. So the population can be protected," he added, without elaborating on the type of equipment. (AFP) RC

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Study reveals how exactly an investigational drug stops coronavirus

Data analytics firm OneAudience sued for improperly accessing user data

Huawei ICT Academy Program 2.0 seeks to develop 2M ICT professionals globally

Applications open for North America GNI Innovation Challenge

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

INTERVIEW-Montenegro's president accuses Serbia and Russia of undermining independence

Montenegros president accused Serbia and Russia on Friday of using the Serbian Orthodox Church to undermine his countrys pro-Western government as it seeks European Union membership.Milo Djukanovic, who has ruled for over three decades, sai...

Trump, in call with Erdogan, backs Turkey and urges end to violence in Syria's Idlib

U.S. President Donald Trump, in a call with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan on Friday, backed de-escalation of violence in northwestern Syria and called on the Syrian government, Russia and Iran to halt their offences, the White House said...

Paris Gare de Lyon railway station evacuated after major fire

French police evacuated the Gare de Lyon railway station in Paris on Friday after a major fire broke out on a street next to the station.Clouds of black smoke billowed over the station and a row of parked scooters and motorcycles was burnin...

U.N. chief says window for containment of coronavirus narrowing

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Friday that containment of the global spread of coronavirus was possible but the window of opportunity is narrowing.This not a time for panic it is time to be prepared fully prepared, he tol...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020