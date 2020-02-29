Left Menu
Australia to bar foreigners traveling from Iran due to coronavirus risk - minister

Australia will deny entry to all foreign nationals traveling from Iran due to the escalating outbreak of coronavirus in the Islamic republic, the government said on Saturday. Foreign nationals traveling from Iran to Australia would need to spend 14 days in another country from March 1, Health Minister Greg Hunt said.

"There is likely at this stage a high level of undetected cases and therefore those cases won't be intercepted or identified on departure from Iran," Hunt said.

