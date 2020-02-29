Left Menu
Development News Edition

Turkish soldier killed in northwest Syria artillery strike

  • PTI
  • |
  • Ankara
  • |
  • Updated: 29-02-2020 14:04 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-02-2020 13:48 IST
Turkish soldier killed in northwest Syria artillery strike
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Turkey's Defense Ministry said one of its soldiers was killed and two were injured by Syrian government shelling, the latest fatality after 33 Turkish troops were killed in an airstrike in Syria earlier this week The announcement late Friday also said Turkish forces hit Syrian government targets and a number of Syrian troops were "neutralized." Syrian government forces have been on a weekslong offensive into Idlib province, the country's last rebel stronghold, which borders Turkey.

Thousands of Turkish soldiers are deployed inside rebel-controlled areas of Idlib province, which is dominated by al-Qaida-linked militants On Thursday, at least 33 Turkish soldiers were killed in airstrikes in Idlib blamed on the Syrian government.

The deaths the highest number in a single day since Turkey first intervened in Syria in 2016 were the most serious escalation between Turkish and Russian-backed Syrian forces It's raised the prospect of an all-out war with millions of Syrian civilians trapped in the middle.

It remained unclear whether Syrian or Russian jets carried out the strike, but Russia denied its aircraft were responsible Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan had given the Syrian government until the end of the month to pull back from areas captured in Idlib, threatening large-scale military action if they didn't.

But any large scale Turkish military action risks more loss of life among Turkish soldiers, and it's not clear what Erdogan might do. He's kept unusually silent since the 33 deaths Since the start of February, 55 Turkish soldiers have been killed after Turkey began reinforcing its forces in Idlib. It was a bid to thwart the Syrian government offensive, which began in early December.

The Syrian advance into Idlib has pushed nearly 950,000 displaced civilians toward the Turkish border amid cold winter weather Meanwhile, in Turkey, refugees had camped overnight beside the border with Greece after hundreds headed to the frontier when Ankara said it would no longer prevent them crossing.

Footage on Turkish television showed dozens of refugees huddled around fires in woods on the border early Saturday. Erdogan, whose country already hosts more than 3.5 million Syrian refugees, has long threatened to "open the gates" for millions to flee to Europe unless more international support was provided Greece and Bulgaria increased security at their borders with Turkey as hundreds of people boarded buses in Istanbul, apparently headed for the Greek border or the Turkish coast opposite the Greek islands.

Greek police said an estimated 1,200 people had gathered on the Turkish side of the Kastanies border crossing late Friday and periodically tried to push through. Some managed to cut holes in the border fence close to the crossing and attacked police with stones but were repulsed with tear gas and stun grenades A police officer told The Associated Press that pressure was mounting along the 200-kilometer (125-mile) land border from migrants trying to force their way through, and groups were being constantly repulsed.

The officer spoke on condition of anonymity as he was not authorized to speak on the record On the border, some of those gathered in the hope of getting into Greece told reporters they had traveled there thinking the border crossing was open because that was what they had heard on the news and on social media.

NATO envoys held emergency talks Friday at the request of Turkey, a NATO member. While urging de-escalation in Idlib, NATO offered no further assistance The move by Turkey to open its border is seen in Greece as a deliberate attempt to pressure European countries, and in particular Greece, a fellow NATO ally of Turkey with which frequently testy relations have become increasingly strained.

Erdogan and Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke by telephone Friday and discussed implementing agreements in Idlib, the Kremlin said Fahrettin Altun, Erdogan's director of communications, said they had agreed to meet "as soon as possible." Erdogan also spoke with other world leaders, including President Donald Trump and German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called for an immediate cease-fire in Idlib He warned that "without urgent action, the risk of even greater escalation grows by the hour, and as always, civilians are paying the gravest price."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Study reveals how exactly an investigational drug stops coronavirus

Data analytics firm OneAudience sued for improperly accessing user data

Huawei ICT Academy Program 2.0 seeks to develop 2M ICT professionals globally

Applications open for North America GNI Innovation Challenge

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Barmer custodial death: Dalit victim's family continue protest, autopsy not yet done

The post mortem of a 25-year-old Dalit man, who had died in police custody here on Thursday, has not been conducted so far as the victims family are adamant with their set of demands of a compensation of Rs 1 crore, strict action against th...

PM Modi lays foundation stone of Bundelkhand Expressway

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday laid the foundation stone of the 296-km-long Bundelkhand Expressway in Chitrakoot by pressing a button To be built at a cost of Rs 14,849 crore, the expressway will pass through Chitrakoot, Banda, Ha...

Srishaila Sarang Math seer says Revoor should be inducted in Yediyurappa cabinet in a year

The seer of Srishaila Sarang Math, Sarangadha Desikendra Swami, on Friday said that Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa should induct BJP MLA Dattatraya Patil Revoor in his cabinet in the next one year.Addressing an event here, Desikendra Swami ...

ICFAI University organizes conference on Digital Transformation of Rural India in association with NABARD

A National Conference on Digital Transformation for Socio-Economic Development of Rural India was held at ICFAI University, Jharkhand campus. Pradeep Kumar Hazari, Special Secretary, Agriculture, Government of Jharkhand Bishnu Chandra Parid...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020