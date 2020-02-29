Coronavirus: El Salvador bans entry of citizens from Iran

In the wake of the worldwide coronavirus outbreak, the authorities of El Salvador have imposed a ban on the entry of citizens from Iran. President Nayib Bukele, in a tweet, said: "The migration service was ordered to ban the entry of citizens from Iran, including transit passengers."

Earlier, El Salvador had banned the entry of Italians and South Koreans due to the virus outbreak, reported Sputnik. At least 2,835 people have lost their lives in China alone and more than 84,500 people are infected with the virus worldwide.

Coronavirus has spread to more than 45 other countries including the US, UK, Singapore, Italy, France, Russia, Spain, and India. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

