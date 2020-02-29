Left Menu
Development News Edition

Overseas students in S.Korea fear prejudice, isolation amid virus outbreak

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Seoul
  • |
  • Updated: 29-02-2020 14:36 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-02-2020 14:15 IST
Overseas students in S.Korea fear prejudice, isolation amid virus outbreak
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Annie had been ready to leave her home city of Hong Kong and return to South Korea for the spring semester when her university told her she was required to self-quarantine for 14 days in a dormitory room upon arrival.

The short journey from the Incheon international airport to her school campus in the same port city just west of Seoul was not easy, as taxis shunned customers deemed to be coming from China, where the coronavirus outbreak began. "I was rejected twice by taxis after they asked me where I came from," the 19-year-old sophomore at Yonsei University told Reuters via a video clip from the room where she is isolated.

"It didn't feel nice obviously, but I know they wanted to be secure, they're scared as well, so I'm not taking it personally." South Korea is grappling with the largest outbreak of the virus outside China, and recorded the biggest daily jump in infections on Saturday, with 594 new cases for the tally of 2,931.

Most of South Korea's cases were traced to a local church. But the expected arrival of some 70,000 Chinese students for the upcoming semester has stoked fears over a wider transmission, prompting more than 760,000 South Koreans to sign a petition calling for a blanket entry ban for China. Annie, who only gave her first name due to privacy concerns, said she was given a mask and a thermometer with which to take her temperature every day before reporting to security officials there.

In the video, she showed a small room with bunk beds, desks, and chairs for four people. As she opened the door, a lunch package was left outside, consisting of a sandwich, an orange, a bag of nuts, a bottle of fruit juice and mineral water. The school also provides basic supplies including toiletries, she said.

The university has said the self-quarantine policy is in line with government guidelines that apply to several other countries where infections have been confirmed, including Japan, Vietnam and Thailand. The isolation, perceived discrimination and uncertainty surrounding school schedules have led Annie to decide to take leave for a semester and go back home, she said.

"I feel like if I really stay here for another four months, problems like that will happen every day because it already happened in the first hour that I arrived," she said, referring to taxis avoiding some passengers. "Everything's changing every day, but we can't really blame anyone for that."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Study reveals how exactly an investigational drug stops coronavirus

Data analytics firm OneAudience sued for improperly accessing user data

Huawei ICT Academy Program 2.0 seeks to develop 2M ICT professionals globally

Applications open for North America GNI Innovation Challenge

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

S.Koreans told to stay home as coronavirus infections surpass 3,100

South Korea urged citizens on Saturday to stay indoors as it warned of a critical moment in its battle on the coronavirus after recording the biggest daily jump in infections, as 813 new cases took the tally to 3,150. South Korea is grappli...

Erdogan says Syria regime will 'pay price' over killing of Turkish troops. (AFP) AMS

Erdogan says Syria regime will pay price over killing of Turkish troops. AFP AMS...

U.S. says it will keep engaging Egypt, Ethiopia, Sudan on Blue Nile dam

The United States will continue to work with Egypt, Ethiopia and Sudan until they sign an accord on a giant Blue Nile hydropower dam, after failing to secure signatures from the three countries this week, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuc...

U.S. Secretary of State Pompeo arrives in Doha for signing of pact with Taliban

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo arrived in Doha on Saturday to witness a U.S. troop withdrawal deal that could end the war in Afghanistan.Pompeo arrived in Qatars capital on a flight from Washington after refuelling in Germany, accordin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020