Left Menu
Development News Edition

Three graves of minority Ahmadis desecrated in Pakistan: community member

  • PTI
  • |
  • Lahore
  • |
  • Updated: 29-02-2020 18:07 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-02-2020 17:44 IST
Three graves of minority Ahmadis desecrated in Pakistan: community member
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia

Three graves belonging to the Ahmadis have been allegedly desecrated by police in Pakistan's Punjab province, a member of an organization representing the minority community said on Saturday, days after Prime Minister Imran Khan warned that anyone targeting the country's minorities would be dealt with strictly Pakistan's Parliament in 1974 declared the Ahmadi community as non-Muslims. A decade later, they were banned from calling themselves Muslims. They are banned from preaching and from traveling to Saudi Arabia for pilgrimage.

Spokesman of the Jamaat Ahmadiyya Pakistan, the Pakistani organization representing the Ahmadis, Saleemuddin said the incident took place at a graveyard in Chak-2 TDA district in Khushab, some 300 kilometers from Lahore "Police have desecrated three tombstones of Ahmadis' in a graveyard in Chak-2 TDA, district Khushab. This was done at the behest of mullahs (clerics). The Ahmadis are not even safe in their graves in Pakistan," Saleemuddin said in a statement.

He also uploaded pictures of the desecrated graves on Twitter Last week, a 100-year-old place of worship of the Ahmadi community in Khrepar in Kasur district, 50 kilometers from Lahore, was taken over by the local clerics.

"They (Ahmadis) are not allowed to live in peace. Let them rest in their graves in peace. The desecration of Ahmadi graves is un-Islamic and inhuman. Please do something; perhaps, issue an order against the desecration of graves?" senior journalist and author Mehr Tarar said in tweet Who will the minority community turn to when the police are involved in targeting the Ahmadis?, Saleemuddin asked.

He also reminded Prime Minister Khan of his recent warning that his government would take strict action against those involved in violence against the minorities "I want to warn our people that anyone in Pakistan targeting our non-Muslim citizens or their places of worship will be dealt with strictly. Our minorities are equal citizens of this country," Khan said in a tweet on Wednesday.

An official from the office of Deputy Commissioner Khushab told PTI that the tombs/plaques from the graves were removed on a complaint filed by the locals "Complainant Syed Athar Ali Bokhari and others in their application to the Deputy Commissioner Khushab said that Islamic verses and the Prophet's name were inscribed on non-Muslim Ahmadis graves," the official said.

The application said "the act is hurting the sentiments of Muslims, therefore these tombs/plaques should be removed," the official said Acting on the complaint, the police, and the local administration removed the tombs, the official said, adding that the administration had not received any application from the Ahmadi community.

Ahmadi community's Punjab spokesman Amir Mahmood said that police and the local administration had entertained the hardline clerics' application "How can we file an application with police or deputy commissioner knowing that this may lead to further problems for us?" Mahmood told PTI.

In Pakistan, around 10 million out of the 220 million population are non-Muslims According to the 2017 census, Hindus constitute the largest religious minority (5 million) in Pakistan. Christians make up the second-largest religious minority, with almost the same number (4.5 million) and their concentration is mostly in urban Sindh, Punjab, and parts of Balochistan.

The Ahmadis, Sikhs, and Parsi are also among the notable religious minorities in Pakistan.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Study reveals how exactly an investigational drug stops coronavirus

Data analytics firm OneAudience sued for improperly accessing user data

Huawei ICT Academy Program 2.0 seeks to develop 2M ICT professionals globally

Applications open for North America GNI Innovation Challenge

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

U.S.-Taliban sign historic troop withdrawal deal in Doha

The United States signed a historic deal with Taliban insurgents on Saturday that could pave the way toward a full withdrawal of foreign soldiers from Afghanistan over the next 14 months and represent a step toward ending the 18-year-war th...

Chawrasia slips to 52nd in Oman

Indian golfer SSP Chawrasia shot even par 72 with three birdies and three bogeys to stay at one-under and Tied-52nd after the third round at the Oman Open here on Saturday Former champion Joost Luiten was part of a six way tie for the lead ...

Pigeons fly inside Ahmedabad-Jaipur GoAir flight at departure

Two pigeons found their way inside a GoAir aircraft, which was preparing for departure for Jaipur from the Sardar Vallabhbhai International airport here on Friday, prompting the airline to urge the AAI to deal with the issue of bird menace ...

Shyam Telecom seeks shareholders' approval to delist shares

Domestic telecom gear maker Shyam Telecom on Saturday said it has sought shareholders approval for delisting of its shares The promoters, who hold around 74 percent stake in the company, have written to the board for delisting of shares as ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020